Hanagal (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraja Bommai on Wednesday attacked the Congress saying that the party misleads people by publicising small projects at a large scale.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Naregal village for the Hanagal by-poll election, Bommai said, "The Congress party tends to publicise small projects. The party does not want development. The people will realise this once they are awakened."

"Annadana (serving food) is a part of our culture. All the governments have provided ration... but congress said ration was distributed only after the Congress came to power. The Congress has been campaigning as if rice had not been distributed before," he added.

Chief Minister alleged that the Congress, in its five years of rule, did not provide a home to the people here.

Bommai talking about the BJP-led state government said, "Promotion is minimal, and work is maximal. Our job is to work, and not to speak."

"People should think and vote. Hanagal will also develop as Shiggavi is developing. All classes should be involved in the development," he added.

He further claimed that the BJP would give equal opportunities to all.

"The status of minorities has not improved, which is because of Congress. They want to keep you in the dark. Voters should teach the Congress a proper lesson," the Chief Minister said.

If all voters show up, all classes will start to develop, he added.

Meanwhile, bypolls on Sindhagi and Hanagal constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on October 30. (ANI)

