Lucknow [India], November 2 (ANI): Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh in a letter to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) demanded an investigation into alleged financial irregularities into the Kamla Nehru Educational Society, which houses many prominent Congress leaders.

"Have approached the EOW to investigate into the alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Educational Society. Ironically, my colleagues and seniors question PM Cares Fund but shy away from maintain transparency and accountability in their own family-run and controlled societies," Singh tweeted.

She alleged that the land was purchased in the name of promoting education of the girl child but decades after the land is not in use and now they seek to sell it for crores of rupees.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The society took the land on lease for promoting education for girls but the society never served the purpose for which it was constituted the land was never used to promote girls' education. Now 112 people have opened their shops which provide them daily bread."

"They converted that land into freehold and did a sale agreement on that land so I want to ask them if the land was provided them for selling?" (ANI)

