Bengaluru, June 24 (PTI) Congress MLA from Kagwad, Raju Kage, on Tuesday continued to openly express his displeasure with the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that ministers are mostly unavailable to hear the concerns of legislators and the public.

He also claimed that files related to public works remain stuck for long periods without necessary action.

Kage voiced his frustration with both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for failing to resolve his issues. He stressed that his demands were not personal and indicated he would continue to raise his voice if the concerns remained unaddressed.

On Monday, the MLA had hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and the release of funds, while alleging that the administration had “completely collapsed.”

These comments have put the Congress government in a tight spot, adding to the embarrassment caused by recent controversies involving party MLAs. Aland MLA B R Patil recently alleged bribery in public housing allotments, and Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna demanded Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's resignation over the allegations.

"I want the system to improve. The administration should function with vigour and enforce stricter accountability. Ministers must take erring officers to task, left, right, and centre. But is that happening now? Who is responsible when files remain stuck for six months to a year?" Kage asked.

Speaking to reporters, he said his constituency borders Maharashtra, and he often travels hundreds of kilometres to Bengaluru to meet ministers and get work done, only to find them unavailable.

"There should be a fixed schedule for ministers to meet MLAs and the public, perhaps on Mondays or Tuesdays, or on Cabinet meeting days. Many ministers don't even have the courtesy to listen to what we or the people have to say. We come from rural areas, and often, they are either out of station or unavailable even by phone," he said.

Asked whether he had taken up the matter with the Chief Minister, Kage said he had raised his concerns once at a legislature party meeting, pointing out that ministers don't greet MLAs or respond to their issues. However, neither the CM, Deputy CM, nor any senior minister has spoken to him since.

He said Rs 200 crore is required to complete the Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project and claimed to have made this request at least 40 times each to the CM and Deputy CM in the last two years.

“Contractors say they haven't been paid and so refuse to proceed with the work,” he added.

When asked about the opposition using his statements to attack the government and demand Siddaramaiah's resignation, Kage said he was simply expressing his pain and had no political motives.

"It is the opposition's duty to target the government and highlight its failures. I am not trying to please or oppose anyone," he said.

Kage said he has begun to question his position as an MLA, as development work in his constituency has come to a standstill. "If a senior MLA like me is facing this, what must be the fate of junior legislators?"

"Out of frustration, I said I would resign, but now the people of my constituency are asking me not to. They elected me, and I must listen to them. They want to fight this together," he added.

He also said that so far, no one from the party has spoken to him or reached out. "If someone calls, I'll share my concerns," he said.

Recalling that he was in the BJP when Siddaramaiah was the CM during 2013-18, Kage remarked, "Siddaramaiah is not the same CM now as he was then. I don't know why his mindset has changed. Back then, even though I was in the opposition, my work got done. Now, despite being in the ruling party, nothing is happening."

When asked about KPCC president and Deputy CM Shivakumar, Kage said, "He doesn't even look at us when we go to meet him at his residence."

