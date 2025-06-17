New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to investigate the matter related to the explosion at the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) oil rig in Assam's Sivasagar.

In his post on social media platform X, Gaurav Gogoi mentioned that the ONGC officials have not been able to find the leak for the past five days, and just before the explosion, a private company was allowed to work in the zone.

The Congress MP said that the people of Assam want to avoid a repeat of the Oil India Baghjan oil well blowout, which took place in 2020. Gogoi asked that it took six months to stop the Baghjan oil well blowout, then how long will it take in Sivasagar.

"I urge the Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ji to seriously look into the circumstances which led to explosion at an ONGC oil rig in Sivasagar, Assam. For the past 5 days the ONGC officials have been unable to plug the leak. Prior to the explosion a private party was permitted by ONGC to work on the zone", Gogoi said.

"The situation is precarious and people of Assam want to avoid a repeat of the blowout at Oil India Baghjan oil well in 2020. It took 6 months to cap the blowout at Baghjan. How long will it take in Sivasagar?", his X post read.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the people affected due to gas leak in the ONGC Sivasagar plant. Sarma informed that he has scheduled a discussion with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri related to the matter on Tuesday and the state ministers are stationed at the plant so that people are provided with interim relief in the camps set up for them.

"Met people affected by the recent gas leak in Sivasagar. I have instructed officials of ONGC to address the situation at the earliest, as time is of essence. Tomorrow I have scheduled a discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji and Chairman (ONGC) to expedite this process and engage foreign experts. In the meanwhile Ministers of our Government will be stationed at Sivasagar to ensure our people are provided with interim relief in the camps set up for them. This matter has our highest priority and we stand firmly with our people. We will be sharing more updates shortly", Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'X' post read. (ANI)

