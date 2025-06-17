Mumbai, June 17: The share market will reopen on Tuesday, June 17, for the trading day after ending on a strong note on Monday. Following the rise in the market, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 17. These stocks or shares include ONGC (NSE: ONGC), NTPC (NSE: NTPC), Zee Entertainment (NSE: ZEEL), Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM), Biocon (NSE: BIOCON) and ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK).

On June 16, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note with Nifty at 24,950. At close, the Sensex was up 677.55 points or 0.84% at 81,796.15, and the Nifty was up 227.90 points or 0.92% at 24,946.50. RattanIndia Power Ltd Share Price Today, June 16: RattanIndia Power Stock Falls Over 4% to INR 13.42 After Last Week’s Rally; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, June 17

ONGC (NSE: ONGC)

ONGC on Monday, June 15, said it has deployed the "most experienced” Crisis Management Team (CMT) to control the leakage of gas, which continued for the fifth day after a blowout at a crude oil well in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

NTPC (NSE: NTPC)

NTPC Group is working on pumped storage projects totalling 20 GW capacity at multiple sites across the country, a senior company official has said. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 16, 2025: NTPC, ITC and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM)

Samayat Services LLP, a promoter entity of Vishal Mega Mart, has launched a block deal planning to sell part stake of around 10% and raise USD 588 million, several media reports said.

Zee Entertainment (NSE: ZEEL)

Zee Entertainment Enterprise said it plans to raise INR 2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities, which will lead to an increase in promoter shareholding to 18.4%.

Biocon (NSE: BIOCON)

Biocon shares will be in focus of stock market investors after the company's board of directors announce the opening of the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) fundraising on June 16, 2025, according to an exchange filing.

ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK)

The Reserve Bank of India approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the ICICI bank for a further term of two years, effective from December 23, 2025, to December 22, 2027. "The necessary approval from the shareholders for this re-appointment will be sought in due course," ICICI bank said in a statement.

As Israel and Iran exchange fire for a fourth consecutive day, fears are mounting over the conflict’s potential to destabilise a critical oil and gas-producing region. Global equity markets, initially shaken by Israel’s surprise attack on Friday, have since steadied. However, Brent crude surged nearly 7% from Thursday levels, reaching USD 74.60 per barrel on Monday, reflecting growing concerns over regional energy security.

