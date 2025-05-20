Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday supported Rahul Gandhi's remark accusing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of informing Pakistan before the strikes on terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor.

Pramod Tiwari, blaming Jaishankar, said that if our Armed Forces have not got the desired results, it is due to EAM.

"I fully support Rahul Gandhi's statement. I salute the bravery and valour of our Armed Forces. Big terrorists like Hafiz (Hafiz Saeed) were not killed because the EAM admitted that India had informed Pakistan before striking. Today, if our Armed Forces have not got the desired results, it is due to EAM who said Pakistan was informed prior," Pramod Tiwari said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi in his post on X, alleged wrongdoing by the government, stating: "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that the GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?"

On Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi again questioned External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth."

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

BJP have launched an attack on the Congress MP accusing him of speaking the "language of Pakistan" after his remarks.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan alleged that Rahul Gandhi distrusted the Indian Armed Forces.

He further said that the nation deserves a more "patriotic" Leader of Opposition than the latter."Rahul Gandhi has been doubting the nation, the government, and also distrusting the Indian armed forces. Now, he is sounding like the propaganda in chief of Pakistan. Let alone the Leader of Opposition, our nation deserves a more responsible and patriotic parliamentarian than Rahul Gandhi. Pakistan is now parading Rahul Gandhi as a poster boy for Pakistan, and they are peddling Rahul Gandhi's tweets to spin and fabricate an inimical narrative to India and our Indian armed forces," CR Kesavan said. (ANI)

