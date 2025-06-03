Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) Punjab Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take steps toward declaring Amritsar district, which is home to the Golden Temple, a 'no-war zone'.

The letter was sent weeks after the latest India-Pakistan armed conflict.

On May 7, India carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan launched an offensive against Indian military bases and resorted to shelling the border areas for the next three days.

In the letter, Randhawa wrote that the city is the spiritual heartbeat of the Sikh faith. "Its sacred aura transcends religious boundaries, offering comfort, unity, and compassion in a world increasingly torn apart by conflict and division.

"I wish to clarify that this appeal is not a request for political sovereignty akin to the Vatican City, but rather a plea for international spiritual recognition and enduring security protections.

"In an era marked by rising global tension and militarisation, it is imperative that Sri Amritsar is shielded from the threats of war and violence - now and forever," Randhawa, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, said.

"As many global powers lean increasingly toward conflict, the Sikh ethos of 'Sarbat da Bhala' (the welfare of all) must be elevated and preserved as one of humanity's last hopes for coexistence and peace," he said.

He said that recent geopolitical tensions, particularly during the Indo-Pak standoff, have revived legitimate concerns regarding Amritsar's potential vulnerability in the event of military conflict.

"These concerns, voiced by the Sikh community and civil society alike, necessitate a broader vision - one that goes beyond regional anxieties and calls for an international framework to guarantee the safety and sanctity of this revered city under all circumstances," said the Gurdaspur MP.

"For the Sikh faith, Sri Amritsar holds the same spiritual gravity as Mecca does for Muslims and the Vatican for Christians," he pointed out.

"It is, therefore, my humble submission that the global spiritual significance of Sri Amritsar be officially recognised, and that appropriate international security mechanisms-akin to those safeguarding the Vatican-be considered and adopted," he said.

He urged that the government of India should initiate necessary diplomatic and legislative steps toward declaring Amritsar a 'no-war zone' and work with international bodies to establish enduring protection of the city.

