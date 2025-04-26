New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid claims of security lapses during the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday raised his concerns over the matter, criticising the BJP-led Union Government.

Surjewala questioned whether the Home Minister, Defence Minister, and the Union Government misled the all-party meeting as well as the nation regarding the incident.

In a post on X, Surjewala outlined a chronology of events, stating that on April 25, the government admitted to a security lapse during the all-party meeting, noting that Baisaran Ground, where the attack took place, was not scheduled to open for tourists until June 2025 and was opened without security deployment or clearance.

However, he cited officials, tour operators, and pony riders in Pahalgam who claimed Baisaran Ground remains open year-round without requiring security clearance, with 70 per cent of tourists visiting Pahalgam going to the ground.

"The Intelligence & Security Failures in Pahalgam Terror Attack become more intriguing! Did the Home Minister, Defence Minister, and the Union BJP Government lie to and mislead the All-Party Meeting and the entire country? Why and for what reason?" the Congress MP said.

He questioned the non-deployment of security personnel at the site despite Pahalgam's status as a high-security zone.

Surjewala further demanded answers from the Union Government for the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and the nation as a whole.

"Why was security, then, not deployed at Baisaran Grounds by the Modi Govt, knowing fully well that Pahalgam is a high-security zone with three-tier security of Police-CRPF-Military, and 70% of tourists visit the Baisaran ground? And why did the Government then mislead the All-Party Meeting?

"The Country and families of those who lost their loved ones require serious answers from the Modi government," he further stated.

This came following alleged claims of security lapses in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, sending shockwaves across the nation, with nationwide outrage and mourning.

Earlier on Thursday, following the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the meeting was briefed by officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Home Ministry on "how the terror incident occurred and how the lapse took place."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the opposition parties have given the government their full support for any action it plans.

While Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that there had been a "security lapse" in the attack.

"It is very important for PM Modi to be present in such an important meeting because the decision taken by PM Modi is final... How did the security lapse happen despite three-tier security? ... This is a security lapse and the government did not act promptly in response to the terror attack... We will support the government's decision in the nation's best interest. We condemn this incident... We want to send a message that the nation is united," Kharge said.

Sources reported that the government acknowledged a lapse and informed the meeting that hotel operators had sent tourists to the Baisaran area without providing information to security agencies. They said the senior officials also briefed about the steps taken to beef up security. (ANI)

