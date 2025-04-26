Kolkata, April 26: The much-anticipated Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result for April 26, 2025, will be declared today. This popular Satta Matka-style lottery game, played exclusively in Kolkata, attracts thousands of players daily. Conducted in multiple rounds, Kolkata Fatafat allows participants to place bets and test their luck. The Kolkata Fatafat Result will be announced at regular intervals throughout the day, with the first round beginning at 10 AM. Players can check the Kolkata FF Result Chart for April 26 on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, or below.

Managed by local authorities, Kolkata Fatafat is one of West Bengal’s most popular lottery games, where gambling is permitted under state regulations. The game consists of eight rounds or "Bazi," with results declared every 90 minutes. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF involves a mix of skill and luck, as participants must analyse previous results to make their predictions. With thousands of hopefuls participating daily, the lottery remains a major attraction in the city. Stay tuned for the Kolkata Fatafat Result of April 26 and the latest winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 26, 2025:

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 146 157 480 570 1 3 2 2

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Played exclusively in Kolkata, Kolkata Fatafat (also known as Kolkata FF) is a legal lottery game in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted, along with Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, Punjab, Assam, and Meghalaya. The game differs from traditional lotteries as participants must predict the passing record numbers in eight rounds, or "Bazis," conducted throughout the day, starting at 10 AM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Winning requires skill and strategy, making it more challenging than standard lotteries. Players can learn techniques through YouTube tutorials before participating in the game. While Kolkata FF remains popular, LatestLY advises caution as lottery participation carries financial risks.

