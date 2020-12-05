Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) Congress leader and Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken said on Saturday that the office of the party should be the first and the last step for any person who has grievances.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Congress office in Sheoganj in Sirohi district, Maken said party leaders and workers should address the grievances.

"For any aggrieved person, the office of the Congress should be the first and last stop for him," Maken said.

Speaking at the event, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the party would like to have its office in each district within the next two-three years so that workers could meet party leaders and follow its ideology.

The event was also attended by state Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, MP Neeraj Dangi, Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha.

