Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of the iconic artist and veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who passed on Monday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades.

"She was a good singer, legendary; she was about 92 years old. Both the sisters, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, both the sisters were very good singers, and they brought name and fame to the country. So my deepest condolences to the family," Kharge said.

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Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, signifying her contribution to the music industry.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "She was a renowned personality in the world of music. Her passing away today is a huge loss to music. I express my condolences and pray that her soul rest in peace."

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The legendary singer, 92, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

She was admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites.

The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day.

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music.

From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)

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