New Delhi, April 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92. Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Shah said, "Today is a sorrowful day for every Indian, and especially for every music lover like me, as our beloved Asha Bhosle ji is no longer among us." "Asha Tai not only carved out a unique identity with her sweet voice and unparalleled talent, but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies. Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart," he added.

The Union Home Minister praised Asha Bhosle for her singing proficiency across languages and genres. "Asha ji, who touched millions of hearts with her voice, left an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and many other languages, but also in folk songs," he said. He also mentioned about his meetings with the legendary singer. ‘Touched Countless Hearts’: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Passing Away of Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle.

Amit Shah Condoles Asha Bhosle’s Death

आज हर भारतीय और विशेषकर मेरे जैसे हर संगीत प्रेमी के लिए दुःखद दिन है, जब हम सबकी प्रिय आशा भोसले जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं। आशा ताई ने न सिर्फ अपनी मधुर आवाज और अद्वितीय प्रतिभा से एक अलग पहचान बनाई, बल्कि अपने सुरों से भारतीय संगीत को भी और अधिक समृद्ध किया। हर तरह के संगीत में… pic.twitter.com/ICbqgW6j38 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2026

"Asha Tai's voice held as much tenderness as her demeanour did simplicity and warmth. Whenever I met her, we would have long conversations on topics like music and art. Though she may not be with us today, through her voice, she will forever remain in our hearts," Union Minister Shah said in the X post.

Paying tribute to the late singer, the Union Minister added, "May God grant Asha ji a place at His divine feet. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar and Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late Legendary Singer (See Post).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the passing away of Asha Bhosle, India's melody queen, is "extremely painful" for him. "As a playback singer, she lent her voice to thousands of films and music albums. Generations of Indians have listened to and hummed her songs. The echo of her sweet melodies will resonate forever," Singh wrote on X.

Expressing his grief over the death of the legendary singer, the Defence Minister said, "The demise of Asha Bhosle ji is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this hour of grief, my condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "I shared a very close bond with the late Asha Tai for many years now. She had a mastery over all kinds of songs." "Just like Lata didi (Mangeshkar), Asha Tai also made our proud with her singing," he added.

Praising the late singer for her dedication towards her craft, Gadkari said, "When she (Bhosle) got aged, I used to tell her to stop singing but she told me that 'I will keep singing till I am alive'. I had seen this determination in her personality. She dedicated her life to music and songs. Even when it became difficult for her to walk, she still had the same commitment towards her profession." He said that Asha Bhosle's demise was a huge shock for her family and all others who knew her personally.

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