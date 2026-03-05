Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the Congress party's decision to nominate a grassroots leader like Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha reflects the leadership's vision to promote workers who have risen through the organisational ranks, even as senior leader Anand Sharma's remarks expressing disappointment triggered political discussion.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after Anurag Sharma filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said the nomination of a grassroots worker was a significant step that demonstrates the party's commitment to empowering ordinary workers.

"Sending a grassroots leader to the Rajya Sabha is a very big thought. Certainly, an ordinary worker who might never have imagined reaching the Rajya Sabha has got the opportunity because of Rahul Gandhi's vision," Sukhu said.

He thanked the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and members of the Congress Legislature Party in the state for supporting the decision.

"I would like to thank the All India Congress Committee for this decision and also the Congress Legislature Party MLAs who supported it," he said.

Highlighting Anurag Sharma's organisational background, the Chief Minister said the newly nominated candidate had worked his way up through the party ranks.

"Anurag is a young leader who has emerged from the organisation. He has worked in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Seva Dal and later became the president of the District Congress Committee. Leaders like him represent the grassroots strength of the party," Sukhu said.

Sukhu also referred to political developments during the previous Rajya Sabha election in the state and said the party was prepared for any circumstances this time.

"This time we were prepared for every situation. There was no such issue this time. Those who had to cross over had already done so earlier; this time all the MLAs stood firmly with the party," he said.

Commenting on criticism related to the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and other financial issues raised by the opposition, Sukhu said such remarks show concern for the state's interests.

"If someone is making statements about the Revenue Deficit Grant even before the budget is presented, it shows how deeply they are thinking about Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Responding to remarks made by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, who had expressed disappointment over not being nominated, the Chief Minister said party workers and leaders must respect decisions taken by the party leadership.

"I can only say that we should follow the decision of the party leadership. The All India Congress Committee has given us the candidate and we follow that decision," Sukhu said.

He added that the issue was political in nature and should not be interpreted in terms of personal disagreements.

"There is no question of truth or falsehood here. This is a political decision. Our candidate will represent our ideology in the Rajya Sabha," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister declined to comment on the opposition's strategy for the election, saying, "What decision the opposition has taken is their matter. I do not wish to comment on that," he said. (ANI)

