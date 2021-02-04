New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Chhaya Verma and Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad gave short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, "over rising unemployment in the country".

Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed on Thursday as RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha raised the issue of farmers' income and protests in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place. (ANI)

