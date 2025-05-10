Patna, May 10 (PTI) The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Saturday in support of the action taken by the country's armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan to Kargil Chowk. Those who participated in the yatra included: senior party leader and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, party in-charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru and state party chief Rajesh Kumar.

A large number of party leaders and workers marched with the national flag, expressing solidarity with the security forces and sending out a message of unity. They also shouted slogans in support of the security forces.

Addressing the party workers, Baghel lauded the bravery of the Indian forces and said, "We are proud of our armed forces for keeping the country's head high in the world. Our forces delivered a befitting reply by striking nine terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and dismantling their terror launch pads through Operation Sindoor. The people of the country and the Congress party are standing with our forces."

