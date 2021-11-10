New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Congress will be conducting a nationwide mass awareness programme, titled Jan Jagran Abhiyan between November 14 to November 29 to highlight the 'anti-poor' policies of the Centre.

"The people of the country are having a severe and miserable way of life due to policies of the PM Modi led government. In the last two years, we are witnessing a terrible price rise of petrol, diesel and edible oil. INC under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi is fighting against this government," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said at a press conference.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bus Fire Tragedy: Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Trolley; 5 Burnt Alive, Several Injured.

"We are holding demonstrations in various parts of the country. We had constituted a committee to highlight the anti-poor policies of the government. We have put forward a plan of action. Congress Working Committee (CWC) has unanimously agreed to this programme," he said.

Venugopal further said, "Party workers will hold padyatras, public meetings and raise the voice of the people suffering today due to historic price rise in parts of the country and BJP's misgovernance," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Lover’s Father, Accused Arrested.

The Congress General Secretary also pointed out that the winter session of the parliament is also likely to witness the fallout of the policies rolled out by the Centre.

He said, "This Abhiyan is going to continue till November 29. By that time, the winter session of the parliament is also likely to commence. The pain of the common people by price rise will be reflected there."

This comes as seven states are slated to go for assembly elections in 2022, namely, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)