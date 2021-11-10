Karnataka, November 10: An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly raping his son's lover in N.R. Pura taluk of Karnataka's Chikkamagalur district, police said on Wednesday. The Balehonnur police, who registered the case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), has arrested the accused identified as Chandru.

According to police, the minor girl had gone to the accused's house to meet his son. The man told the girl that his son had gone out and will take time to return. He then asked her to wait. Since, it was late in the evening, the accused suggested that the girl stay back as it was not safe for her to return home. When his son didn't return at night, the accused took advantage of the situation and assaulted the girl sexually, police said. Punjab: Man Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Ludhiana.

The girl then told her parents about the incident following which, her mother filed a complaint with Balehommur police station. The accused has been sent to judicial custody and police are investigating the case.

