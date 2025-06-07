Panaji (Goa) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a step to safeguard democracy and give voice to the people of Goa, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) will launch a statewide "Samvidhan Bachao Yatra" to directly engage with citizens, listen to their grievances, and highlight the increasing failures and corruption of the BJP Government, said a release.

The Yatra will cover all 40 constituencies of Goa and will be led by key Congress leaders, including GPCC President Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, MLAs Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Altone D'Costa, South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes and other senior party leaders, including District and Block level.

The Samvidhan Bachao Yatra will commence from Mandrem Constituency on June 8 at 4:00 PM at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, Mandrem.

This initiative aims to expose the BJP Government's deliberate attempts to undermine democratic institutions, silence local voices, and sell Goa's identity and resources to crony corporates.

As per the statement, GPCC President Amit Patkar said, "The BJP is not just corrupt--it is actively attacking the Constitution by bypassing local governance, ignoring people's voices, and targeting key stakeholders of Goa's economy such as traditional taxi operators, farmers, youth, and women."

The GPCC appealed the people of Mandrem and nearby areas to join us in large numbers and be part of this democratic movement to reclaim Goa's future.

"Let us unite to save our Constitution, our identity, and our rights," said the release from GPCC.

Earlier, the Congress announced the launch of a nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign across the country. The campaign continued from April 25 to May 30. (ANI)

