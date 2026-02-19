Is the ‘Floating Woman Caught on Camera in Goa’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, February 19: Is the "floating woman caught on camera in Goa" video real or fake? The question comes as a video going viral on social media allegedly claims that a floating woman was caught on camera in the coastal state. The viral video was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 60,000 views so far. "Then she appears — a woman in a soaked white saree, hovering about three feet off the ground. No legs visible below the knees, just drifting fabric trailing like smoke," the caption of the video read.

As per the viral post, the floating woman was caught on camera near Anjuna in Goa. The user who shared the video said in the post that the security guard who reviewed the CCTV footage of the floating woman quit the job the next day. "Said he felt her watching him through the monitor long after he turned it off," the post added. While the clip is going viral on social media, scroll below to know the complete truth about the video. Apple Glasses Fake Video: AI-Generated Clip of CEO Tim Cook Unveiling New Smart Glasses Goes Viral on X, Here's Fact-Check.

AI-Generated Video Showing a Floating Woman Caught on Camera in Goa Goes Viral

A fact check of the viral video revealed that the "floating woman" clip was made using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The video was shared on Instagram by an AI filmmaker and a VFX artist identified as Rahul Nanda, who has amassed over three billion views on his AI videos. A closer look reveals that the video features an AI info label by Instagram.

Nanda, who is known for making and sharing AI-based reels, has over five lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. That said, no credible news reports or the Goa Police have confirmed that a floating woman was caught on camera in the state. It is also worth noting that Nanda shares similar AI-related videos featuring paranormal activity, skinwalker creature and more. Angel Nujhat or Angel Nuzhat? The Truth Behind the Viral 12-Minute Video Search Trend.

Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video of a floating woman caught on camera in Goa is not a real clip but an AI-generated video. It's unclear if Rahul Nanda made the video to spread fake news or for fun.

