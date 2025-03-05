Congress on Wednesday, March 5, formed a new All India Congress Committee (AICC) department to manage and oversee the party's assets and properties nationwide. The party appointed senior Congress leader Vijay Kumar Singla to head the newly formed department. "Congress President has constituted a new AICC Department to oversee the Congress Party's Assets and Properties across the country and has appointed Vijay Inder Singla as the AICC In-Charge of the department with immediate effect," the party said in a press release. Vijay Wadettiwar To Join Ajit Pawar’s NCP? Congress Leader Dispels Defection Rumours, Says ‘I Am a Loyal Soldier of Congress’ (Watch Video).

Congress Forms AICC Department To Oversee Party Assets

