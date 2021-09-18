Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC), K Sudhakaran on Friday said that the party wants to end the issue of Pala Bishop's statement on Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhakaran said, "Congress is observing the impact of this issue very carefully because it wants that issue to end here only. We had also asked the state government to conduct discussions with the community leaders on the issue. It is up to the government to look into the concerns."

Sudhakaran's statement came following the controversial remarks of Pala Bishop on Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad on September 9 while addressing devotees at a church.

Pala had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Further, he commented that terrorists have no religion, but they are dressed in the mantle of religion.

"Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees," he added.

In response to his remarks, Sudhakaran said that the party is moving forward with the goal of resolving communal harmony and will move forward to create a positive social atmosphere.

"These are political movements in the state and many are using the opportunity to break this communal harmony. The CPIM is also showing opportunism. We can react to this only after examining the issue," the KPCC President said. (ANI)

