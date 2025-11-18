Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that one of the goals of the state government is to ensure a better quality of life for the citizens, and that everyone has to work to solve the basic problems of the people.

He said that at the same time, importance must be given to conserving rainwater properly.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating various projects under AMRUT 2.0 in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area at the premises of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala today.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) on October 1, 2021.

"Its main objective is to make cities self-reliant. One of the objectives of this project is to improve the lives of citizens, especially by ensuring access to drinking water, greening, and beautification of parks. Along with this, the Prime Minister aims to provide clean drinking water, a proper drainage system, and proper management of sewage systems. AMRUT 2.0 and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are two very beautiful missions of the Prime Minister. Today, these missions are being successfully implemented in our state as well as across India. Even people from outside now come to appreciate the beauty of Agartala city," he said.

He added that the present state government is trying to work in the same way as the Prime Minister.

"Although critics say a lot about development, people now understand that this government is doing everything necessary for the comfort of the citizens. Today's inauguration of various projects of the Tripura Jal Board under the Urban Development Department, implemented under AMRUT 2.0 in the AMC area, will be marked as a significant milestone. The state government is consistently undertaking one development initiative after another," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister also said that water is one of the basic needs of people and that no one can live without water under any circumstances.

"Through today's inauguration, we have been able to convey a message to all sections of people that the government is committed to implementing its promises. People now trust and believe in us. Being a Jal Board, this department is working on a priority basis to ensure the proper comfort of the citizens. We have to work so that the problems of the people can be resolved 100%. Among all Indian states, the water level in Tripura is very high," he said.

He further emphasised the need to conserve rainwater properly.

"We want to make Agartala an environment-friendly and citizen-friendly city. Along with this, similar plans are being considered for 19 other Nagar Panchayats and urban areas of the state. Today, new drinking water connections were inaugurated in 16,224 houses in different wards through the expansion of deep tubewells, modified iron removal plants, package-type iron removal plants, and about 206 km of pipelines," said Saha.

CM Saha added that work on several township projects has started through TUDA.

"It is very likely that the Prime Minister's dream Lighthouse Project will be completed in a few days. The government is considering the construction of the next flyover by prioritising public opinion. Nothing will be done by force. The process of opening a star hotel is underway at the multi-level car parking facility being constructed at the old motor stand," he added. (ANI)

