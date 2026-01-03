Lucknow, January 3: The police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against seven people, including a police sub-inspector, following allegations that a theft suspect was tortured and forced to drink urine in Banda district. The incident, which has sparked significant public outcry, reportedly took place within the jurisdiction of the Bisanda police station. Senior police officials confirmed that the case was filed after a preliminary inquiry suggested the involvement of both law enforcement and residents in the assault.

The victim, identified as a local youth, was allegedly picked up for questioning regarding a recent theft in the area. According to the complaint, he was subjected to physical abuse and humiliating treatment while in custody. The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), focusing on charges related to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and misconduct by a public servant. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Returns Home To Prepare for Wedding With Another Woman; Accused Arrested.

Theft Suspect Youth Forced To Drink Urine, Gets 2 Fingers Fractured in Police Custody in UP

According to the victim's statement, he was detained by Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar and several others under suspicion of being involved in a robbery. The complainant alleges that during his detention, he was tied up and beaten with sticks. The most severe allegation involves being forced to consume urine, an act intended to humiliate and break him during the interrogation process.

The youth’s family members intervened after learning of his condition, eventually approaching senior district officials to demand an investigation. They provided evidence of physical injuries, which prompted the Superintendent of Police to order an immediate probe into the conduct of the officers involved. Kanpur Shocker: Pregnant Woman Kicked at Medical College During Routine Check-Up in Uttar Pradesh, Family Claims Staff Demanded Money (Watch Video).

UP Police Cop, among 7, Booked

In response to the gravity of the accusations, the Superintendent of Police in Banda has placed Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar under immediate suspension pending a full departmental inquiry. The other six individuals named in the FIR are local civilians who are alleged to have assisted the officer or participated in the assault.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy regarding custodial torture or any form of human rights violations," a senior police official stated. "The investigation is being handled by a high-ranking officer to ensure transparency and justice for the victim."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).