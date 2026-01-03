Prayagraj; January 3: Millions of devotees gathered at the banks of sacred rivers across India on Saturday, January 3, to observe Paush Purnima, marking the first official day of the annual Magh Mela. The occasion, which signals the transition from the Hindu month of Paush to Magha, was highlighted this year by a rare celestial coincidence as the full moon aligned with a "Wolf Supermoon," appearing significantly larger and brighter in the night sky.

Sacred Baths and the Start of Magh Mela

The 44-day-long Magh Mela officially commenced today at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Local authorities reported that over 30 lakh pilgrims took part in the first 'Snan' (holy dip) by midday. Braving the winter chill, devotees performed rituals at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi and along the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, seeking spiritual purification and liberation. For many, today marks the beginning of Kalpvas, a month-long period of austerity where devotees live in temporary riverside camps, following a disciplined routine of prayers, meditation, and a single daily meal.

Auspicious Timings and Religious Observations

The Purnima Tithi, which began at 6:53 PM on January 2, concluded at 3:32 PM on Saturday. According to the Udaya Tithi tradition—which prioritizes rituals at sunrise—Saturday was designated as the primary day for fasting and holy baths.

Beyond the riverbanks, the day also marks Shakambhari Jayanti, the culmination of the eight-day Shakambhari Navratri. Devotees offered fresh vegetables and greens to Goddess Shakambhari, an incarnation of Durga, symbolizing gratitude for nature’s nourishment. In Vaishnava traditions, followers of ISKCON initiated the Pushyabhishek Yatra, anointing deities with flowers in a celebratory ritual.

Administrative Arrangements and Security

With an estimated 15 crore pilgrims expected to visit Prayagraj over the next six weeks, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed extensive resources. Security measures include:

Over 400 AI-enabled CCTV cameras for crowd monitoring.

Deployment of NDRF and SDRF divers at high-risk ghats.

Special Mela trains operated by North Eastern Railway to manage the influx of travelers.

The state administration has also set up five massive sectors across the Mela grounds to accommodate nearly 5,000 religious and social institutions.

Regional Traditions: Charta Festival

In Chhattisgarh, the day took on a local flavor with the Charta Festival. Tribal communities celebrated the harvest by collecting rice from village households, which was then cooked by married women on riverbanks for a communal grand feast. This tradition emphasizes community bonding and gratitude for the winter harvest, blending spiritual observance with agricultural heritage.

