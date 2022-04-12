New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the lapse of funds for the development of infrastructure in the Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.

The apex court also said that the process of creating posts of non-judicial staff must be completed in two months failing which the concerned secretary shall remain present in the court.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said utilisation of the Central funding requires planning by the States so that the funds do not lapse.

"The nodal officer has flagged some issues arising from the funds made available by the Central government. Meetings have been held with the eight nodal officers. It is pointed out that for the construction of buildings for state and district Consumer Commissions funds are being provided on a 50:50 basis.

"It does appear that there is a time lag in the submission of utilisation certificates (UCs) which needs to be addressed. Though the nodal officer has said that states are by and large onboard... We once again emphasise the importance of submitting UCs so that funds are available and utilised by state governments," the bench said.

The top court also noted that vacancy in posts of president and members in state and district commissions is due to a lack of suitable candidates and the absence of qualified persons as per norms.

The bench was informed by senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan, appointed as amicus curiae, that some states and UTs are seeking exemption from creating posts of Registrars and Joint Registrar due to low pendency.

"In this behalf, the states may furnish data to the amicus to ascertain the genuineness of the cause. We do not appreciate the non-sanctioning of posts unless the exemption is sought. The process must be completed in two months failing which the concerned secretary shall remain present in court," the bench said.

The top court also directed all the states and UTs to set up mediation cells as this is an important method of resolution of disputes.

The top court had earlier rapped states and Union Territories for the delay in appointing nodal officers for utilisation of funds allocated for infrastructure in Consumer Commissions.

The top court had earlier directed all states, except Maharashtra, to fill up vacancies in the Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions by the end of January this year.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case, 'Inaction of the Governments in appointing President and Members/Staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure across India'. PTI PKS

