Mumbai, April 12: In a bizarre incident, doctors of a hospital in Mira Road successfully operated on a six-year-old boy from Boisar and removed a tooth from his lungs.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident came to light after the minor had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. When the child developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung. Shocking Viral Video Shows Mother Choking, Slapping Baby; Woman Arrested After Cops Trace Video to Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Sangamlal Pal, ENT surgeon said, "The patient had difficulty in breathing. His parents panicked and contacted us and we conducted a radiology test which showed the tooth on the right side of the bronchus. He was immediately taken for surgery and the tooth was removed after putting the patient under general anaesthesia."

He further added, "The condition of the airway and his breathing improved immediately after the procedure. Post-operation, the patient was shifted to the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)."

The patient was restless and could not speak, eat or drink as he had swallowed the tooth, said Dr Ankit Gupta, paediatric intensivist of the hospital.

After the operation was successful, the parents of the child expressed relief. The minor's father said, "Now, my son can breathe freely. He got a fresh lease of life after successful treatment."

