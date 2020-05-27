India News | Cop Asks Woman Migrant Worker to Wear Mask, Gets Bitten

Palghar, May 27 (PTI) A woman migrant worker in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra attacked a police constable and bit her arm after the latter asked her to wear a mask, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when thousands of migrant labourers and their family members had gathered to complete necessary formalities for boarding a Shramik special train.

Also Read | Jharkhand BJP to Hold 1,000 Virtual Rallies to Mark One Year of Narendra Modi Govt 2.0 on May 30.

They were waiting in separate queues in the area awaiting their turn, the official said.

"A woman police constable spotted a woman in the crowd who was not wearing a face mask which is mandatory. When she asked the woman to wear a mask and maintain social distance, the latter attacked her and bit one of her arms," he said.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff: Chinese Envoy Pitches For Dialogue, Says 'Differences Shouldn't Overshadow Relations'.

A case has been registered against the woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act.

No arrest has been made.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)