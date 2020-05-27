India-China Border Standoff: Chinese Envoy Pitches For Dialogue, Says 'Differences Shouldn't Overshadow Relations'

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi/Beijing, May 27: Amid the standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong pitched for dialogue to resolve differences. Asserting that both India and China pose no threat to each other, Sun Weidong said differences should not hamper relations between the two neighbours. He also said the two countries are together in the fight against coronavirus. China Lodges Strong Protest with India Over Virtual Presence of Indian MPs at Swearing-in Ceremony of Taiwan's Re-elected President Tsai.

"China and India are fighting together against COVID-19, and we have an important task to consolidate relations. Our youth should realise the relation between China and India, the two countries are opportunities for each other and pose no threat," the Chinese ambassador said, as reported by news agency ANI. His statement came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Ladakh border. Xi Jinping Tells China's PLA to Prepare for War, Be Ready for 'Worst-Case Scenarios' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We should never let differences overshadow our relations. We should resolve differences through communication," Weidong said. Earlier today, China's Foreign Ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation at the border with India is “overall stable and controllable,” and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation.

"We are committed to safeguarding our territorial sovereignty and security, and safeguarding peace and stability in the border areas. Now the China-India border area situation is overall stable and controllable," Lijian said. "Between the two countries, we have good border-related mechanism and communication channels. We are capable of resolving the issues properly through dialogue and consultation," he added.

The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries. India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.