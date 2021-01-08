Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday called "unfortunate" a December 28 incident in Pune where a policeman was seen running away from thieves and his colleague unable to use his rifle to deter them.

Speaking at a programme in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar said the police force in the state had done a commendable job during the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

"But it is unfortunate to see our policemen run away from thieves. Such incidents well defame and bring down the morale of the force. Do whatever you can, but control the goons who disturb law and order," he said.

In the early hours of December 28, two policemen came across a group carrying out a theft in a housing society in Aundh area, but instead of stopping them, one of the personnel fled while the other did not use his rifle to stop them.

Both constables were suspended at the time by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta for unprofessional behaviour.

