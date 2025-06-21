Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 21 (ANI): In a momentous occasion that brought pride to the entire North Eastern Region, Professor Ramesh Chandra Deka, the Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, was formally conferred the Rank of 'Honorary Colonel' and appointed as 'Colonel Commandant' in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during a Rank Pipping Ceremony held at the university campus on 20 June 25.

According to a release, the Government of India conferred this prestigious honour in recognition of Professor Ramesh Chandra Deka's outstanding contribution to youth development and his consistent support for NCC activities. Notably, he is the only Vice Chancellor in the North Eastern Region (NER) to receive this distinction in the year 2025.

The ceremony was attended by senior NCC dignitaries, including Brig Ajit Kumar Borah, VSM, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati; Col Ajay Kumar Sharma, Commanding Officer, 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC; and Wg Cdr Huvey Upadhyaya, SC, Commanding Officer, 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC, Guwahati. All three officers jointly performed the ceremonial pipping of ranks on the Vice Chancellor. A certificate from the Director General NCC (DGNCC) along with a DO letter was also formally presented.

NCC cadets from 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC and 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC turned out in strength to witness the proud moment. The event featured a well-coordinated ceremonial sequence, including anchoring by cadet MCs, and reflected the discipline, enthusiasm, and pride of the NCC community.

Addressing the gathering, Brig Ajit Kumar Borah, VSM, lauded Prof. Deka's unwavering support to the NCC. He said, "This is not merely a ceremonial honour, but a recognition of the Vice Chancellor's deep commitment to nation-building through youth empowerment. By donning the rank of Honorary Colonel, Prof. Deka has become an integral part of NCC's legacy of discipline, leadership, and service to the nation. His association will further inspire cadets to strive for excellence in both academics and national service."

In his response, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India and the NCC fraternity. "It is an immense honour to be entrusted with this symbolic and prestigious role. I have always believed that the youth of our country are its most valuable asset, and the NCC plays a crucial role in nurturing them into responsible and patriotic citizens. I feel privileged to now serve alongside this remarkable institution in a more direct and meaningful way," he stated.

The ceremony concluded on a high note, marking a historic milestone for both Cotton University and the NCC fraternity in the region, and reinforcing the shared vision of academic excellence and disciplined leadership for national progress. (ANI)

