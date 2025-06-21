Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Cotton University vice chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka was formally conferred the rank of 'Honorary Colonel' and appointed as 'Colonel Commandant' in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during a rank pipping ceremony held on the university campus.

The government of India conferred this prestigious honour to Deka in recognition of his outstanding contribution to youth development and consistent support for NCC activities. He is the only VC in the North Eastern Region (NER) to receive this distinction in 2025, an official release said on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati's Group Commander Brig Ajit Kumar Borah, Commanding Officer, 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC Col Ajay Kumar Sharma and 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC, Guwahati's Commanding Officer Wg Cdr Huvey Upadhyaya.

All three officers jointly performed the ceremonial pipping of ranks on the VC on Friday.

Brig Borah said this was not merely a ceremonial honour, but a recognition of the VC's deep commitment to nation-building through youth empowerment.

'By donning the rank of Honorary Colonel, Prof Deka has become an integral part of NCC's legacy of discipline, leadership, and service to the nation. His association will further inspire cadets to strive for excellence in both academics and national service", he said.

Deka said it was an immense honour to be entrusted with this symbolic and prestigious role.

'I have always believed that the youth of our country are its most valuable asset, and the NCC plays a crucial role in nurturing them into responsible and patriotic citizens. I feel privileged to now serve alongside this remarkable institution in a more direct and meaningful way," he said.

