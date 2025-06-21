New Delhi, June 21: The national capital received light rain in parts of the city late Saturday afternoon, with a yellow alert in place for the day. Parts of south Delhi, south east Delhi and west Delhi witnessed rainfall. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at a few places, including Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Dwarka, Rohini, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi and across the NCR in the coming hours. Weather Forecast Today, June 21: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The city is under a yellow alert, which stands for 'be aware' in the IMD's colour-coded warning system. Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Rain Lashes Several Parts of New Delhi

#WATCH | Rain lashes several parts of New Delhi. Visuals from Chanakyapuri. pic.twitter.com/pLmQJofmg3 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

