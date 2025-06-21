Ahmedabad, June 21: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide on his birthday in the Bhestan area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday, June 19, moments before his family was to celebrate the occasion. The teenager, identified as Ashutosh Pradhan, was found hanging in his home when his parents returned after stepping out to buy a birthday cake.

According to the Times of India report, Ashutosh, a Class 9 student at a school in Udhna, had received wishes from friends and relatives earlier in the day. According to police, the incident occurred in the evening at the family's residence in Vijay Laxminagar, Bhestan. His father, Vinod Pradhan, a textile worker originally from Odisha, had gone with his wife to purchase the cake, while Ashutosh’s sister, a nurse, was on duty at a nearby hospital. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

Class 9 Boy Dies by Suicide on His Birthday in Gujarat's Surat

Upon returning home, the parents discovered Ashutosh hanging from a curtain rod using a nylon rope. The father's distress calls alerted neighbours, who rushed in and subsequently informed the police. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Anjali Varmora Suicide Case: Young Model Ends Life in Gujarat’s Surat, Mental Stress Suspected.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation. “The family is in deep shock, so their statements have not yet been recorded,” a Dindoli police official said. “We are probing if there was any recent incident, such as a scolding or unfulfilled demand, that may have led to the extreme step.” The body has been sent for post-mortem. As of now, no suicide note has been found, and the reason behind the act remains unclear.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

