Bhopal, Jul 15 (PTI) With the single-day spike of 638 new COVID-19 cases, the number of patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to 19,643 on Wednesday, officials said.

As the virus claimed nine more lives, the death toll in the state went up to 682, they said.

Of the nine deaths, five were reported from Indore, two from Bhopal and one each patient died in Gwalior and Sehore, the officials said.

From Wednesday's COVID-19 tally, the highest number of 93 cases were reported from Indore, followed by 89 from Bhopal, 68 from Morena, 38 from Gwalior and 37 from Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, a total of 333 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery during the day, they said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 93 to 5,496 and death toll to 278 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far reported 3,782 COVID-19 cases, of whom 125 patients succumbed to the infection.

Similarly, the case count in Gwalior went up to 1,244.

In Morena and Jabalpur, the cases have respectively gone up to 1,142 and 643.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Tuesday evening.

While cases have been reported from all 52 districts, only one of them did not have any active case on Wednesday, the health bulletin said.

The health officials said that there are 1,868 containment zones in the state at present.

In the last 15 days, Madhya Pradesh has registered 6,050 fresh cases and 110 deaths. Till June 30 night, the case count was 13,593 and the death toll 572.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 19,643, active cases 5,053, new cases 638, death toll 682, recovered 13,908, number of people tested 5,40,483. PTI

