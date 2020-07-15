New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students who passed the Class 10 and 12 examinations. His statement came hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Xth standard exams. The results of XIIth board examinations were released on Monday. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Declared: Here’s How Students Can Apply for Rechecking and Revaluation Online at cbse.nic.in.

Modi, while congratulating the students, also left a special message to those students who are left disappointed with the results. He appealed the students to cheer up, claiming that one particular examinations will not determine their entire life.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," Modi said.

"For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders! (sic)," he added.

See PM Modi's Tweet

A total of 91.46 percent of students who appeared for the Class 10 examinations succeeded in passing the test. The passing rate in Class 12 CBSE examinations was recorded as 88.78 percent.

Exams for a few subjects could not be conducted this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus since mid-March. The students were marked for those subjects based on the average marking method adopted by the CBSE.

