Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) BJP national vice president Raman Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the recent arrest of his party's Telangana chief, saying the countdown of TRS-led government's fall has begun.

Condemning the police action against Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the former CM of Chhattisgarh claimed that Rao acted out of frustration due to the BJP's win in the recent bypoll in Huzurabad.

".... the Chief Minister has no right to remain in his post even for a minute... the way Sanjay ji and other BJP workers were arrested by the police... by arresting them the TRS government has driven the final nail in the coffin," the senior BJP leader told reporters in Karimnagar.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar, was taken into custody on Sunday night when he planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees, against a state government order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

The government order hurt the interests of the teachers and others vis-a-vis their transfers, Sanjay Kumar had alleged.

The proposed protest by the MP was foiled for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines, police had said.

Kumar was sent to 14-day judicial remand but subsequently granted bail by the Telangana High Court.

"When police resort to such acts in any government then (the government's) countdown starts and it is time for such government to go...Now time has come for a dictator to exit and it is Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and definitely the countdown (for his fall) has begun," Raman Singh said.

Alleging that the people of Telangana were being suppressed by the state government, he said the BJP workers will continue their struggle until there is a change of regime in the state and the lotus blooms.

Singh said the BJP won't be cowed down by the arrest of its workers.

"They (TRS government) are trying to scare us with lathi charge, bullets and police. But, the BJP workers will continue to protest against such dictatorial attitude. I can confidently say there is a wave of change in Telangana and the TRS knows that the people of the state have rejected him," he asserted.

Seeking immediate action against the Karimnagar police officials for alleged violation of Kumar's rights as an MP, Singh said, "The rights and privileges of MPs have been infringed upon and this is a big issue. I feel this government should be immediately dismissed."

