New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said the country's political culture has changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and termed himself Pradhan Sewak of the people.

Participating in the BJP's 'Sewa Saptah' programme in Chandni Chowk to celebrate Modi's birthday on Thursday, Nadda also said that India's stature has grown in the world under his premiership.

"With Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister, not just a Prime Minister was changed but the culture of politics in the country also changed," Nadda said.

Modi after becoming the Prime Minister said he was the Pradhan Sewak of the people, Nadda said.

"This change in culture of politics in the country came about through some small words and deeds. Modi said he was Pradhan Sewak which meant, we were not there to rule but to serve the people and change their destiny and take the country forward," he said.

The BJP national president stated that the country's image in the world has also changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The country was mired in corruption and it had no identity in the world and nobody wanted to invest here before Modi became Prime Minister.

"Modi just did not become Prime Minister of India he also established himself as a world leader. If Donald Trump uses his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan in his election (campaign), then we must understand lakhs of Indians participate in the election of President of United States. This is strength of our country which has been presented to the world by Modi," he said.

Nadda said that under Modi's prime ministership, the picture and destiny of the country has also changed and cited various development-related initiatives of his government like rural electrification, Ujjwala free gas connection scheme, Jan Dhan bank accounts and establishment of medical colleges in the country.

Nadda said that Modi also saved 130 crore people of the country from COVID-19 by timely imposition of lockdown and later the health services quickly geared up to meet the challenge of fighting the pandemic.

"When coronavirus struck, there was only one testing lab and now there are 1,700 testing labs in the country. The country is also manufacturing lakhs of PPE kits and ventilators," he said.

The BJP president said that the party leaders and workers are celebrating Modi's 70th birthday linking it to various welfare activities.

"If we are doing tree plantation, we are planting 70 saplings, if its blood or plasma donation at least 70 persons are doing it," he said.

Nadda lauded Delhi BJP leaders and workers for their various initiatives like distribution of food packets, providing medicines to the elderly living alone in the city, and distribution of 'kadha' (potion) during the pandemic.

Delhi BJP's 'Sewa Saptah' convener Rajesh Bhatia said that Nadda planted a sapling and distributed oximeteres, wheelchairs, hearing aid and push carts to the needy people during the programme in Chandni Chowk.

The BJP leaders and workers undertake various social welfare activities during 'Sewa Saptah' from September 14 to September 20, celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

