New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The police has arrested a 32-year-old man and his wife from north Delhi and recovered 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakhs from their possession, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and Mariyam (24), bother residents of Moti Nagar, they said.

On Saturday, police received information that the couple would come from Loni in Ghaziabad to supply heroin in Moti Nagar in a car, a senior police officer said.

"The police intercepted the car and apprehended the accused. A polythene bag containing 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakh in international market was recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Rajkumar bought the heroin from a man named Israr, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Interrogation revealed that Raj Kumar engaged into the business so that they would not be stopped or caught by the police, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the source of supply and the people to whom the heroin was supposed to be supplied.

Mariyam disclosed that her mother is also a drug peddler, police said.

She started supplying heroin along with her mother. After marrying Kumar, she started supplying heroin to Delhi after procurring it from Bareilly, police added.

