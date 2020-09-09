Gorakhpur, Sep 9 (PTI) Twelve people were held in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after a man and a woman were allegedly paraded in a village there, wearing garlands of shoes and their faces blackened, police said.

The incident took place in the Hata police station area of Kushinagar, and a purported video of it surfaced on social media, they added.

The 'sabhasad' (representative of the ward) is among those taken into custody, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said.

"A video of Hata area of the district went viral on social media which shows that a woman and a man were made to wear a garland of shoes, and with blackened faces, they were paraded in the village. Police have taken cognisance of the matter, and 12 people, including the 'sabhasad', have been taken into custody," he said.

"Police are interrogating them. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," the SP added.

