Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a couple and a third person for allegedly unlawfully entering a flat sealed by a bank over a pending loan, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the apartment in the city's Mahim area was owned by one Dilsher, alias Zameer Qureshi.

A bank recently sealed the flat after Qureshi defaulted on a loan that he had availed against the property.

However, Qureshi removed the seal and signed a lease agreement with one Fayyaz Ansari after taking Rs 30 lakh from him, without disclosing the bank's action, the official said.

Qureshi's wife, who had the keys to the flat, even took Ansari to the apartment. When she began to remove their household items from the flat, someone alerted the bank, the official said.

Bank officials then approached the police, who recently arrested Ansari from the property. After questioning Ansari, who claimed innocence, the police arrested Qureshi and his wife on Saturday night, the official said.

The trio has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for trespassing, housebreaking and other charges, the official said, adding that one more person, who apparently helped Ansari with money for the lease, is also under the scanner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)