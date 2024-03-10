Mumbai, March 10: The holy month of Ramadan begins when the crescent moon is visible. The precise moment of the sighting may differ depending on one's geographic location and local customs around moon sightings. The Islamic calendar, which is 29–30 days long and based on the lunar cycle, establishes the start of Ramadan in 2024. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset in Ramadan, depriving themselves of food, liquids, and other necessities. Every day, the fast is broken with the iftar meal, which typically consists of a bigger meal after consuming dates.

When is Ramadan 2024 moon sighting expected in India?

The Middle Eastern nations of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates anticipate seeing the crescent moon on March 10. This implies that Asian nations like India and Pakistan may anticipate seeing the moon on March 11 by 07: 50 pm and that the Ramadan fast will start on March 12. Ramadan 2024 Significance: A Comprehensive Guide to Dates, History, Why Muslims Fast During Ramadan and Who All Can Observe the Fast During the Holy Month.

Interestingly, Islam uses the lunar calendar (Hijri), which differs from the global solar calendar (Georgian). Because the Hijri calendar has 354 days and is based on the phases of the moon, Ramadan is held every year about ten or eleven days earlier than it is on the solar calendar. The crescent moon was sighted in India on March 24, 2023, also the first day of Ramadan. Ramadan 2024 Date in India: When Is the First Roza of Ramzan? How Long Is Ramadan This Year – Everything To Know About the Holiest Month in Islam.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court has issued orders requesting that the Kingdom's citizens observe the sighting of the Ramadan 2024 crescent moon on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in the evening. It is recommended that Muslims in the Kingdom begin the holy month of Ramadan in 2024 by using binoculars to view the crescent moon. On Monday, March 11 in Saudi Arabia, the fast will start if the crescent moon is seen on a Sunday night.

