Raisen, March 10: The driver and cleaner of a gas tanker were charred to death as the vehicle caught fire after falling into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on the Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway under Sultanpur police station limits, about 40 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The driver of the capsule tanker transporting LPG lost control of the vehicle, and it fell into a gorge, Sultanpur police station in-charge Rajat Sarathe said. The tanker caught fire, and the blaze spread to a few huts in the vicinity, killing four to five cattle, he said. Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at State Secretariat Building in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Gas Tanker Catches Fire in Raisen

Both the driver and cleaner were charred to death, and their identity is yet to be ascertained, the official said. Fire tenders were called in from neighbouring towns, and the firefighting operation was underway, he said. A case has been registered in this regard, the official said.

