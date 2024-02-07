Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) A court in Nagpur has granted bail to Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut, who was arrested for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Judicial Magistrate First Class S H Ukey on Tuesday rejected a request by the police seeking an extension in Raut's remand.

Raut got the relief after his lawyer argued that he had fully cooperated in the investigation.

The Sadar police had arrested Raut, who is also the son of former state energy minister Nitin Raut, on Sunday for allegedly defacing a poster of PM Modi with black paint near the Nagpur Zilla Parishad office the previous day.

