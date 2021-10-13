Cuddalore (TN), Oct 13 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday granted one day police custody of DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, booked in a murder case by the CB-CID.

Ramesh, the DMK Lok Sabha MP representing Cuddalore constituency, had on Monday surrendered before a court near here in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, Cuddalore District Principal Judge R Prabhakaran granted one day police custody of Ramesh, police said.

The MP has been named in an FIR in the alleged murder of Govindarasu, an employee in his cashew unit off Panruti in this district.

Already, five men, including Ramesh's assistant have been arrested in connection with the worker's alleged murder last month.

Ramesh had been booked under various sections of the IPC including murder, wrongful restraint and conspiracy and for causing disappearance of evidence and the CB-CID is probing the case.

Govindarasu, a PMK office-bearer, had been working in the cashew unit owned by Ramesh in Cuddalore district for the past about seven years.

The cashew nut unit management had claimed that "Govindarasu died by suicide" and initially police probed it as a "death under suspicious circumstances". Later, the case was taken up by the CB-CID and the issue also went to the Madras High Court.

