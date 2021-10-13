New Delhi, October 13: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday announced results for the CS foundation programme for the old and new course students. Candidates can check their ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2021 result on the official website of the institute - icsi.edu. A total of 66.11 percent of students cleared the exam. Shruti Aggarwal from Delhi secured All-India first rank in the Foundation programme. ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here are Steps To Check The Scores.

Simrat Singh secured the second rank, and Shalin Himanshu Mehta bagged the third rank. The Results can also be checked at icsi.examresults.net. Candidates need to login with their credentials to check the result. The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 were conducted on July 24, 26, 28 and 30 as per COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will have to download their e-result as the institute will not send a physical mark sheet for the foundation programme. ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared, Here's How Candidates Can Download Result Online at icsi.edu.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit the official website - icsi.edu..

On the home page, click on the link to check the CS Foundation Programme result.

Select type of exam - old or new

Enter login credentials.

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

Earlier in the day, the ICSI also declared the results for executive and professional programmes. In the Executive Programme, girls outshined boys. Simrandeep Kaur Kalsi from Jabalpur examination centre secured the first rank in the Executive programme (old syllabus), while in the executive programme (new syllabus) examination Manya Shrivastava from Bhopal examination centre bagged the first rank. In the professional programme (old syllabus) Eshan Loiya topped the exam and Vaishnavi Biyani secured the first rank for the new syllabus.

