New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted a week to Delhi Police to file its written arguments on whether to frame charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged against him by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal allowed the prosecution to file the documents by December 6, while taking on record the written arguments filed by the complainants.

The judge also granted exemption from personal appearance to Singh, who is also a BJP MP, for the day on an application moved by his lawyer, noting that the accused's identity was "not disputed".

"The counsel, representing the complainants, has filed written arguments. A copy of written arguments has been supplied to the prosecution and the defence each. Additional Public Prosecutor seeks some more time to file written arguments. Allowed as requested. Matter be now taken up on December 6, 2023,” the judge said.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had also charged Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in the case.

