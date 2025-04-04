Gurugram, Apr 4 (PTI) A local court has sentenced three men to varying jail terms and imposed fines on them for supplying illegal weapons, police said.

While additional session judge Sunil Kumar Diwan sentenced two accused persons to a 10-year jail term, the third accused was given fours years' imprisonment.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed by Gurugram Police and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court...on Thursday sentenced Abhishek alias Gabbar and Abhishek alias Jeetu to 10 years of imprisonment and (imposed) fine of Rs 60,000 each. The court sentenced the third accused Sunil to four years of imprisonment and (imposed) a fine of Rs 4,000," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

It came on record that an illegal weapon supplier was arrested on March 19 in 2022 by the police.

He was identified as Abhishek alias Gabbar, hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 25 country-made pistols and two live rounds were recovered from his possession.

During the interrogation, he named the other two accomplices, Abhishek alias Jeetu and Sunil, who were arrested subsequently.

The trio was booked by Gurugram Police, which investigated the case and placed the evidence in court.

