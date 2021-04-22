Noida (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 129 on Thursday with 11 more fatalities, the highest in a day till date, while 530 new cases pushed the infection tally to 32,133, official data showed.

The district's active caseload reached 4,088 from 4,009 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 444 patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 28,450, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar has risen to 129 and the mortality rate is 0.39 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 87.09 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,59,810 from 2,42,265 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 7,06,414 and the death toll to 10,541 on Thursday, the data showed.

