Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Telangana recorded 1,536fresh coronavirus cases taking the total infection count to2.42 lakh while three related deaths pushed the toll to 1,351.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 281, followed by Khammam 97 and Medchal Malkajgiri 96, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing data as of 8 PM on November 2.

On November 2, 45,021samples were tested. Cumulatively, 43.94 lakh samples have been tested till date.

The samples tested per million population was1.18 lakh the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent and 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.12 per cent, while it was 91.7 per cent in the country.PTI GDK

