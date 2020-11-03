Nissan India on Monday officially announced the start of production of its forthcoming Magnite SUV from its Oragadam plant in Chennai. Alongside this announcement, the Japanese auto manufacturer also revealed its 20-grade lineup. It also confirmed that the Magnite will be offered in four trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium grades. The SUV gets multiple engine options - 1.0L B4D Petrol and 1.0L HRA0 Petrol in both manual and CVT transmissions. The roll-out of the Magnite SUV marks the beginning of a new chapter in Nissan’s NEXT strategy for the Indian as well as global market. Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled; India Launch Early Next Year.

The base XE variant of the Nissan Magnite will be equipped with 16-inch standard wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual-tone interiors for a true entry into the SUV experience and more. The mid-XL variant will come loaded with 6 speakers, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable & foldable outside mirrors for a comfortable upgrade. The XV variants will be seen with 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) and fog lamps, an 8-inch floating touch screen with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The top-of-the-line XV Premium model will be offered with advanced technologies like LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree around-view monitor, tire pressure monitor, full sporty interiors and more. The carmaker will also be offering ‘Tech Pack’ on the SUV inclusive of the wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.

2020 Nissan Magnite Unveiling Today Globally (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Under the bonnet, the SUV will come with a choice of two petrol engines. The former would be a 1.0-litre B4D naturally aspirated petrol engine which will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission while the latter will be a 1.0-litre HRA0 Turbo petrol engine offered with a 5-speed manual and CVT transmission.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer. In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect.”

